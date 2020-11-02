Local
Fire forces closure of bridge on Mitchell Road in Ceres
A fire shut down the Mitchell Road Bridge in both directions on Monday afternoon, according to a post on the Ceres Fire Department’s Facebook page. The fire started beneath the road and extended into the structure of the bridge
The post said traffic is backed up and alternate routes included Highway 99 to the west and Santa Fe Avenue to the east.
There isn’t an estimated time of when the bridge will reopen.
We will have more on this story when information is available.
Comments