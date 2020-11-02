Fire forces closure of bridge on Mitchell Road in Ceres

The Mitchell Road Bridge was closed in both directions on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in Ceres, California after a fire broke out nearby and extended into the structure of the bridge. Ceres Fire Department

A fire shut down the Mitchell Road Bridge in both directions on Monday afternoon, according to a post on the Ceres Fire Department’s Facebook page. The fire started beneath the road and extended into the structure of the bridge

The post said traffic is backed up and alternate routes included Highway 99 to the west and Santa Fe Avenue to the east.

There isn’t an estimated time of when the bridge will reopen.

We will have more on this story when information is available.