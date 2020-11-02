Two killed in rollover crash down I-5 embankment near Patterson, CHP reports

Two people were killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Patterson, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The only identifying information available Monday morning was that one was male, the other female. Both suffered major burns from a grass fire sparked by the crash, CHP Modesto spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said Monday morning.

The crash occurred about 7:45 p.m. The two were traveling south on I-5, north of Diablo Grande Parkway, in a 1998 Mitsubishi.

For reasons being investigated, the car was turned to the right, causing it to leave the road and continue down an embankment.

The car overturned, and both people were ejected. Neither was wearing a seat belt. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Olsen said investigators believe the female was an adult. The approximate age of the male has not been determined, he said.

Which person was driving remains under investigation.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs factored in the crash.