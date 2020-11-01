Motorcyclist from Ceres dies after collision on S. Ninth Street in Modesto, CHP says

A 51-year-old Ceres man suffered fatal injuries in a crash on South Ninth Street at Lombardo Avenue in Modesto on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision between of 2007 Chevrolet and a 1995 Harley-Davidson occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The Ceres man was riding the motorcycle north on Ninth and the Chevy, driven by Daniel Barron, 56, of Modesto, was going south.

Barron made a left turn into the path of the Harley-Davidson, a CHP news release says. The motorcycle struck the right rear of the vehicle.

The rider was pronounced dead at Doctors Medical Center, and Barron reported no injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. the CHP release says.