Three-alarm fire destroys church in south Modesto, displaces 10 people

A three-alarm fire at a church in south Modesto on Saturday afternoon displaced 10 people who were living there, according to officials.

Jeff Serpa, battalion chief for the Ceres Fire Department, said crews were called to the scene at 1102 Leo Ave., just after 3 p.m. on a report of a working structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found fire and heavy smoke coming from inside the church located about a block south of Sam Avenue.

They initially went inside to conduct an “aggressive interior attack,” Serpa said. The fire was in the attic, and with difficulty accessing it and the blaze spreading, crews exited the church and fought from the outside.

By that time, they already had made sure there were no occupants inside, and ensured that all fire personnel were safe.

Serpa said in addition to the difficulty accessing the fire, there were water supply problems due to nearby hydrants and-or valves that were turned off. Water tenders from the Hughson and Woodland fire districts were called in.

Firefighters from Ceres, Modesto, Turlock and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District were on scene.

The American Red Cross assisted the five adults and five children living at the church. The Ceres Fire Department also helped with a $250 “safe” card provided by the California Professional Firefighters to help families, Serpa said.

The name of the church and denomination were not immediately available.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.