Names of Note: Harder honors Latino leaders in health, religion and helping Dreamers

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, will honor four Latino residents of Stanislaus County for their leadership in the community.

The inaugural Latino Leadership Awards will go to Ariana Gonzalez, the Rev. Marvin Jacobo and Yamilet Valladolid. The Rising Latino Leader Award is for Polet Hernandez.

The congressman will present the awards at a Thursday, Oct. 22, ceremony that is private due to COVID-19. More on the recipients:

He sought nominations throughout his 10th Congressional District, which also take southern San Joaquin County. The awards are part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“The Valley is lucky to have so many leaders who have stepped up to the plate to make positive change in our community – especially during the pandemic,” Harder said in a news release.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.

John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
