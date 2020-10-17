Names of Note: Harder honors Latino leaders in health, religion and helping Dreamers

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, will honor four Latino residents of Stanislaus County for their leadership in the community.

The inaugural Latino Leadership Awards will go to Ariana Gonzalez, the Rev. Marvin Jacobo and Yamilet Valladolid. The Rising Latino Leader Award is for Polet Hernandez.

The congressman will present the awards at a Thursday, Oct. 22, ceremony that is private due to COVID-19. More on the recipients:

Gonzalez is a counselor at Modesto Junior College, where her work includes aiding undocumented immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. President Donald Trump has tried to end the program, better known as Dreamers. Gonzalez also is president of the Latina Leadership Network and co-founded an MJC group for LGBTQ+ people.

Hernandez is a Dreamer herself and the coordinator of Undocumented Student Services at California State University, Stanislaus.





. She and Gonzalez took part in a Zoom news conference on Trump’s efforts in June. Jacobo is founder and executive director of City Ministry Network, which brings faith leaders and other partners together on community betterment. Harder noted Jacobo’s help during the pandemic, including protective equipment for low-income families.

Valladolid is manager of government affairs for Golden Valley Health Centers, serving low-income residents of Stanislaus and Merced counties. Harder cited her efforts to spread information on COVID-19 and the 2020 Census.

He sought nominations throughout his 10th Congressional District, which also take southern San Joaquin County. The awards are part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“The Valley is lucky to have so many leaders who have stepped up to the plate to make positive change in our community – especially during the pandemic,” Harder said in a news release.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.