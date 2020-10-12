What led to 3-year-old drowning in Modesto neighbor’s pool

Modesto Bee file

The 3-year-old who drowned in a next-door neighbor’s pool on Saturday is believed to have gotten onto the property through a couple of loose fence boards, Modesto police say.

There were no witnesses to the child entering the neighbor’s yard on Pinecrest Lane, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Monday, but the gate to the yard was closed.

The homeowner with the pool went out to sit on her patio Saturday evening and spotted the child in the water. The unresponsive little boy was pulled from the pool and the woman’s husband performed CPR on him while she ran to inform the child’s family, Bear said.

The child’s father raced over to join in performing CPR, which the man continued until an AMR ambulance crew took over, Bear said. Either at the scene or at a hospital, the child was pronounced dead.

The drowning occurred while a family gathering was being held and the little boy was believed to be inside, Sgt. Michael Hicks said Sunday morning.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The child’s family didn’t know he’d left the house until the neighbor came over, Bear said. There is no exact time frame for how long the boy was in the pool, she said. He apparently was found sometime in the 6 p.m. hour.