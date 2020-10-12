Woman, small child airlifted after crash on Crows Landing Road in rural Stanislaus

California Highway Patrol

A woman and a baby girl were airlifted to hospitals after what the California Highway Patrol said was a major-injury rollover crash in the area of Crows Landing and West Bradbury roads, about 13 miles west of Delhi.

The crash was reported about 5:47 a.m. Monday, and responders found the vehicle overturned in a field on the west side of Crows Landing Road.

According to reports by emergency medical personnel over the dispatch radio, the child suffered a head injury and the woman suffered neck and back injuries. The woman reportedly was not wearing her seat belt and the child was not properly restrained.

The woman was taken by air ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, CHP spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said, and the child was flown to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

We will have more information as it’s available.

