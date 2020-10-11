During gathering at Modesto home, 3-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool, police say

A 3-year-old child drowned in a swimming pool in a Modesto neighborhood Saturday evening, according to police.

The drowning apparently occurred sometime in the 6 p.m. hour on Pinecrest Lane, southwest of Merle and Roselle avenues.

Little information was available Sunday morning. Police Sgt. Michael Hicks said the 3-year-old was believed to be inside during a family gathering but somehow managed to leave the home and enter a neighboring backyard and then its pool.

The listed address for the call is the 1700 block of Pinecrest, but Hicks did not know if that is the home where the gathering took place or where the drowning occurred.

No details were immediately available on whether the child resided at the home of the family gathering, whether it was immediately next door to where he or she drowned, how the child was discovered and how long the child is believed to have been in the pool.

We will update this story as more information is available.