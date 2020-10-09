Modesto Bee Logo
36-year-old man dies in crash with ag truck on Friday afternoon in Salida

A 36-year-old Modesto man died during a traffic collision on Friday in Salida, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. when the man, driving a 2009 Ford SUV, drifted into the opposite lane while traveling northbound on Hammett Road, north of Covert Road, and into a Flory Shuttle Truk, which is used in harvesting and which was traveling in the opposite direction.

The front of the Ford hit the left front of Flory, according to the initial investigation.

The name of the man who died wasn’t released. The driver of the Flory was Ampelio Padilla, 48, of Salida.

Padilla had moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center.

It has not been determined if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the collision but it does appear that speed was a factor, according to the CHP.

