Ex-armed robber granted parole after serving over 20 years in prison

A Modesto resident who committed multiple robberies in Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties was granted parole after serving over 20 years in prison, Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced.

45-year-old William Sturges robbed convenience stores in 1999 and stole money and packs of cigarettes while showing a handgun during each robbery.

On April 5, 1999, Sturges and his girlfriend entered the Wells Fargo Bank in Oakdale and Sturges flashed a revolver while his girlfriend demanded money from the bank teller. The couple left the bank with approximately $5,000.

Sturges was identified, arrested and ultimately convicted of four counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon in jail. He was sentenced to serve 27 years and four months in state prison.

In prison, Sturges associated with white supremacist groups and stabbed another inmate in 2003, according to the press release from Fladager. He was convicted of battery on a peace officer in 2005 and received an additional two years.

Since he was 24 at the time of the robberies, Sturges qualified as a “Youthful Offender” and was eligible for early parole consideration.

Despite committing 25 prison rules violations between 2000 and 2018, Sturges was granted parole. It was his first and only parole hearing since going to prison.