The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division at 921 Oakdale Road in Modesto, Calif. is pictured on Wednesday afternoon January 23, 2019. Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the family of Joshua Lee Becker, 42, who died Wednesday at a Modesto nursing facility while under hospice care.

Any family members, or anyone with information on how to reach them, are asked to call Deputy Tom Killian at 209-567-4480.