The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the families of two people who died Friday.

William D. Scott, 68, was a transient who lived in Turlock. He died of natural causes at a nursing home in Turlock.

Cynthia Dail, 65, was a Modesto resident who died of natural causes at Ceres PostAcute Care.

Families or anyone with information about the families of Scott or Dail are asked to call the Coroner’s Office 209-567-4480.

