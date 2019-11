Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is trying to find family of a man who died Tuesday, Nov. 19, at a transient encampment in Modesto.

The cause of 41-year-old Cuom Phan’s death has not been determined, a deputy said, but foul play is not suspected.

Any family members or people who have information on how to contact them are asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.