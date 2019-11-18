Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/19/19)

MODESTO

What: LCR Monthly Lunch & Learn Program

When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Red Events Center, 921 8th St.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Info: Latino Community Roundtable invites the public to its monthly luncheon. Guest speaker will be Assemblyman for CA District 13th, Susan Talamantes Eggman, who will speak on issues that affect Latinos and the Central Valley. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session from the floor. A Mexican buffet meal will be served, cost is $20, and it includes drink and tip. Tickets and table reservations of four or more are available. Info: contact Amanda Duran at 209-447-4493, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.

What: Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group

When: Wednesday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Health Education & Conference Center, Suite 60B, 1700 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group invites the public to its next meeting. Sherrie Gould, a movement disorder nurse practitioner at the Scripps Clinic Center for eurorestoration in La Jolla, will discuss the new medication, Rytary. There will be refreshments and support circles after the presentation. Info: Paul Vantress 209-526-6184 or modestoparkinsons@gmail.com.

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: A lecture, “World AIDS Day: An Update,” will be presented by Bobby Hutchison, an MJC behavioral scientist. Hutchison will discuss that nearly 40 years ago, AIDS was an inevitable death sentence. Despite billions on research, no vaccine has yet been created, but with powerful drugs, it is now a “chronic disease.” The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. Info: Call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

What: Sons in Retirement Meeting

When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, Luncheon will feature Doug Nunes speaking about World War II. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. Info: call Sam Graham 209-552-0960.

What: MJC fall string recital

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Modesto JC East Campus, 435 College Ave.

Info: The Modesto Junior College fall string recital will be held in the Recital Hall. Anne Martin, director of orchestra and strings, will perform solo works by Bach, Bohm, Goltermann and several others. The Elementary Strings Class will play “Indian Lament” and “Boil that Cabbage Down.” The String Orchestra will present works by Bach and Tchaikovsky. And there will be a group performance. Admission is free, donations accepted. Info: Contact Martin at 209-575-6646 or email martinan@yosemite.edu.

NEWMAN

What: Library Harry Potter party

When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Newman Library, 1305 Kern St.

Info: Harry Potter fans of all ages are invited to celebrate the fall season with a party at the Newman Library. For the span of an afternoon, the library will become Hogwarts, the famed school of magic from the “Harry Potter” series. The event will feature a variety of themed crafts and activities. There will also be sweet treats for sampling. “Harry Potter” themed costumes are welcome, but not required. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Newman Library. Info: contact Sophia Petrakis at 209-862- 2010 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.

SONORA

What: “Birds and Issues of the Pacific Flyway”

When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road

Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society invites the community to its talk on,“Birds and Issues of the Pacific Flyway,” led by Barry Boulton, president of the Central Sierra Audubon Society. Boulton will also talk about the birds that are at risk in the valley and consider the future of the flyway. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.

TURLOCK

What: Concert: Joe Mazzaferro Quintet

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway

Info: The Carnegie arts Center’s Music Series present the Joe Mazzaferro Quintet. Stan State faculty member and coordinator of jazz studies, Joe Mazzaferro, brings his quintet to the Carnegie Arts Center, where it will perform new original material, reimagined standards and contemporary works. Tickets are $10 general, $5 students and Carnegie members, and are available at the door. Info: call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

25 YEARS AGO: Modesto Junior College was moving toward commercial development of its 81 acres on its West Campus. The plan to develop the land was to help offset future losses in state revenue. The Yosemite Community College District was expected to start soliciting development proposals Dec. 1, 1994 for a portion of its West Campus. MJC's agriculture department livestock division and the child-care center were on the site, and would have to be moved for the development.