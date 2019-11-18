Volunteers needed to help turn Modesto motel into housing for homeless people

Volunteers from the Modesto Gospel Mission worked at the future Kansas House on Kansas Avenue in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

The Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority needs volunteers to help it convert the 103-room American Budget Inn & Suites at Kansas Avenue and Highway 99 into studio apartments with services for homeless people. The work includes removing the furniture, pictures and mirrors and tearing up the carpets from the rooms before contractors start the renovation. Volunteers from the Modesto Gospel Mission and Teen Challenge pitched in last week. Those interested in volunteering can call Teresa Kinney with the Housing Authority at 209-222-7586. The authority is renaming the motel the Kansas House and expects it will open in February, providing permanent supportive housing to 150 to 200 people.