Do you drive Highway 132 just east of Modesto? Expect six days of major detours

Caltrans will require six days of detours around Highway 132 between Claus Road and Santa Fe Avenue near Modesto, Calif. starting Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. The closure is needed for freight track maintenance. Detour map for BNSF railroad repair project on State Route132 in Empire, Calif. Caltrans

Six straight days of major detours will start Sunday, Nov. 17, on a mile of Highway 132 running east from Modesto.

The California Department of Transportation is closing that stretch to allow for track repair by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.

The closure will start at 9 a.m. Sunday and last until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. It involves the part of the highway from Claus Road on Modesto’s east edge to Santa Fe Avenue in Empire.

Caltrans warns of delays of about 15 minutes. The detour on the north side of 132 involves Claus, Briggsmore Avenue and Church Street. South of the highway, drivers can use Mitchell, Finch, Hatch and Garner roads and Santa Fe Avenue.

Highway 132, also known as Yosemite Boulevard in that area, is a key route for Modesto residents and for semis serving the adjacent Beard Industrial District.