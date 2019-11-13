Two people suffer major injuries in crash near downtown Modesto

Two people suffered major injuries in a head on collision near downtown Modesto on Tuesday night, Nov. 12, 2019. Modesto Fire Department

Two people suffered major injuries in a head-on collision near downtown Modesto on Tuesday night.

At about 10:43 p.m., a Toyota Camry was traveling west on L Street approaching a slight right turn where the road becomes Maze Boulevard, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

She said the Toyota failed to negotiate the turn and crossed over a raised barrier into the eastbound lane of Maze, where it collided head-on with another Camry.

The two backseat passengers in the eastbound Camry suffered major injuries. Two other people in that Camry and two people in the Camry that crossed into their lane suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Bear said the reason the westbound vehicle crossed the barrier is unclear, but drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The department’s traffic unit is investigating the collision.