Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/12/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Tuesday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Mended Hearts Support Group

When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B

Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. Info: Robert Martin, 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.

What: YCCD Policy Committee Standing Committee

When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: The YCCD Board of Trustees will be holding its regular meeting. The interested public and community stakeholders are enouraged to attend. Meeting will be in the main board room. The meeting will open in closed session with the regular meeting to follow at 5:30 p.m. Info, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.

What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.

Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets the second Wednesday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.

What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council

When: Thursday, 6 pm.

Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia Way

Info: The South Modesto MAC meets the second Thursday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, Modesto Fire and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email somodestomac@yahoo.com.

ESCALON/MANTECA

What: Stuff the Bus Food & Coat Drive

When: Nov. 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Various Locations

Info: San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) and its partners, Manteca Transit and Escalon eTrans, Stuff the Bus with food donations to benefit thousands of San Joaquin County residents this holiday season. All locations will accept both food and new coat donations. RTD and its transit partners will be at: Escalon Mar Val Food Store, 1900 McHenry Ave, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and at Manteca Food 4 Less, 131 Spreckels Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food and coat donations benefit the Stockton/San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank. Info: call 209-943-1111 or visit sjrtd.com/stuffthebus/.

OAKDALE

What: “Bach in the Classroom”

When: Thursday, 3 p.m.

Where: Oakdale Library, 151 S. First St.

Info: Music First, in partnership with the Oakdale Library, will host an introductory music program featuring works by composer Johann Sebastian Bach this month. The program, entitled “Bach in the Classroom,” is designed to help expose children and their families to classical music. A presenter from Music First will bring a selection of instruments so children can learn how the sounds are made, in addition to helping them identify which instruments they are hearing in the music. All ages are welcome to attend. Info: contact Karina Mendoza at 209-847-4204 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

TURLOCK

What: Carnegie Arts Exhibitions

When: Through January 26, 2020

Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway

Info: The Carnegie Arts Center has two exhibitions for the public to tour. The first, “Heroes Real & Imagined,” an all-media juried exhibition that asks artists to consider the idea of a hero from any angle. Why do some people or the ideas they represent become heroic to individuals or communities?. The second, “Sacred Spaces: Photographs by Roger Wyan,” working with Kathleen Stefani of Hinds Hospice in Merced, Roger photographed patients involved in hospice care during the final stages of their lives. Info: call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

25 YEARS AGO: Contractors were racing against the weather to complete the restoration and reconstruction of buisnesseses in McHenry Village after a suspected arson fire struck a section of the village on April 7, 1994. Of the businesses destroyed by the fire was the Village Baking Co., then owned by Sherry Wagner; who set a plan of reopening by Nov. 18, 1994. Including the bakery, 9 other businesses were destroyed; causing $4 million in damage and a drop in business by 25 percent.