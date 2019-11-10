Salute those who served: Your guide to Veterans Day events in the Modesto area

Monday is Veterans Day, a chance to honor service members at events in and near Modesto.

It is 101 years since the observance was created via the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. The federal government changed the name to Veterans Day in 1954 to include Americans who served in other conflicts.

Details on Monday’s events:

Modesto: The parade will start at 9 a.m. at 10th and O Streets. It will continue onto Needham Street and conclude at Graceada Park. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, will give the keynote address at a 10:30 a.m. ceremony.

Turlock: The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at Central Park, 115 S. Golden State Blvd. The speakers will include Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa. The choir at Pitman High School will perform.

Oakdale: The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Lee Avenue and Pontiac Street and head west on Pontiac to William Fish Park. Veterans of Foreign War Post 2922 will conduct an 11 a.m. ceremony.

Patterson: The observance will be at 11 a.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, at West Las Palmas Avenue and South Second Street.

Escalon: The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. on Coley Avenue and head down First Street to Main Street. A ceremony will follow at 11:15 a.m. at the Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.

Also Monday, the Modesto Area Express is providing free bus rides on its fixed routes for everyone in honor of Veterans Day.