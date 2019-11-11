Modesto honors its veterans with parade, ceremony

Modesto showed its support for veterans on Monday as folks turned out to take part or watch the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Several veterans’ groups took part, either walking or riding through the downtown Modesto parade route. The Grand Marshal was Salido Hernandez, who is a Korean War veteran.

Also participating were more than 200 band members from Modesto City Schools campuses.

The parade wove through a holiday-quiet downtown starting at 10th and O streets before culminating at Graceada Park, where a ceremony was held in the park’s Mancini Bowl.