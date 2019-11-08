Local

One person dies in Jamestown outbuilding blaze, Cal Fire reports

One person died in an outbuilding fire Thursday night in Jamestown, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.

It did not identify the victim, but the Union Democrat newspaper said it was Gabriel Avalos, an elderly resident of the Eighth Avenue property. It is just north of Railtown 1897 State Historic Park.

FIrefighters responded to a 9:13 p.m. call about a small vegetation fire nearby on Seventh Street, Cal Fire spokeswoman Emily Kilgore said Friday. While containing the flames, they found a deceased person in the outbuilding, she said.

The cause of the fire in under investigation, and an autopsy will be done on the victim, Kilgore said. Information on the type of outbuilding that burned was not available.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
