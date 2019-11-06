Elderly, confused man missing since late Tuesday in Modesto

Peter Reyes, 78, as last seen in a Modesto neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Police seek the public’s help in finding a man last seen about 11 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood just southeast of Briggsmore Avenue and Oakdale Road.

Peter Reyes, 78, may be disoriented and confused, the Modesto Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. He walked away from his home, in the area of Sturm Drive and St. Paul’s Way. Last seen by his wife, he was wearing a brown checkered shirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Police Department’s nonemergency number, 209-552-2470.

