Elderly, confused man missing since late Tuesday in Modesto
Police seek the public’s help in finding a man last seen about 11 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood just southeast of Briggsmore Avenue and Oakdale Road.
Peter Reyes, 78, may be disoriented and confused, the Modesto Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. He walked away from his home, in the area of Sturm Drive and St. Paul’s Way. Last seen by his wife, he was wearing a brown checkered shirt and black pants.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Police Department’s nonemergency number, 209-552-2470.
