Fire diplaces three from Tully Road duplex, Modesto department reports

Modesto Fire Department

A Tuesday evening fire displaced three people from a Tully Road duplex, the Modesto Fire Department reported.

It responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Tully, near Mt. Vernon Drive, the department posted on Facebook.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the single-story duplex and attached garage, the post said. No injuries were reported.

The cause and extent of the damage were not available Tuesday night.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
