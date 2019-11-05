Fire diplaces three from Tully Road duplex, Modesto department reports

Modesto Fire Department

A Tuesday evening fire displaced three people from a Tully Road duplex, the Modesto Fire Department reported.

It responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Tully, near Mt. Vernon Drive, the department posted on Facebook.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the single-story duplex and attached garage, the post said. No injuries were reported.

The cause and extent of the damage were not available Tuesday night.

