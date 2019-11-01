Person injured, pet bird and lizard rescued in fires at homes in Modesto, Riverbank

Modesto Fire Department crews were dispatched to the report of a house fire on the 3900 block of Peacock Lane.

A total of 10 people were displaced and two pets were rescued in two Stanislaus County house fires Thursday night. A person at one of the homes suffered moderate burns, firefighters said.

The first blaze broke out at 7:04 p.m. in the 6000 block of Coad Lane in Riverbank, according to an incident report from the Modesto Fire Department.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene notified firefighters of smoke and flames coming from a chimney. Arriving crews found a fire in the attic of the home. The fire had spread into the insulation.

Crews managed to save most of the home, and rescued a pet bird and gecko. Six people were displaced; the American Red Cross was called to help.

A little over an hour later, the second fire was reported in the 3900 block of Peacock Lane in north Modesto, according to the fire department incident report. The single-story home was fully involved in flames as firefighters arrived, and the fire was threatening homes on both sides.

Four people lived in the home; one was taken to an area hospital with moderate burns to the extremities. No information on the resident was available.

Crews from the Ceres, Salida and Turlock fire departments were called in to assist. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in an hour.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.