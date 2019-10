Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the families of two men who died this month.

Charles D. Sparano, 84, died of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center. His last known address is in Oakdale.

George W. Goodloe, 68, died of natural causes on Oct. 9 at his home in Modesto.

Anyone with information about either man’s family is asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.

