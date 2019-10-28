Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/29/19)

MODESTO

What: Healthy Aging Volunteer Orientation

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19

Info: The Healthy Aging Association is looking for volunteers. Openings range from 1-day events, once monthly or once or twice weekly. The opportunities vary from helping at a health fair to teaching chair exercise/balance classes to older adults. Free training is available for the committed volunteer. Those interested in volunteering, should attend orientation. Info: call 209-525-4670 or email Healthy.Aging2000@gmail.com visit www.HealthyAgingAssociation.org.

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: A lecture “The Range of Modern Telescopes” presented by Tom Crain, NASA Ambassador. This presentation includes examples of telescopes from radio to gamma ray, with explanations and images. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. Info: call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

What: League of Women Voters of Stanislaus County – Lunch and Learn Program

When: Thursday, noon

Where: Ridgway’s Restaurant, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.

Info: Heath Flora, California State Assembly member representing the 12th District, will speak about pending legislation and other matters of concern to Stanislaus County residents. He will also answer questions from the audience. The public is invited to this free event. Lunch, chef’s choice, is available at $16. Reservations are not required. Info, call the league at 209-324-3375.

EMPIRE

What: Halloween play day

When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Empire Library, 18 S. Abbie St.

Info: The event will feature themed games, books, and music. Info: contact Diane Ramirez at 209-524-5505 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

HILMAR

What: Free Heart Screening for Teens & Young Adults

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hilmar High School, 7807 Lander Ave.

Info: An estimated one in 300 school-aged children suffer from an undiagnosed heart defect. To help find these hidden abnormalities, the Via Heart Project will conduct a free screening open to all young people aged 12-25. Registration required, visit viaheartproject.org/screenings. Contact Liz Lazar-Johnson at 650-861-2376 or liz@viaheartproject.org. Volunteers also needed in health care providers and nursing students; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; register at https://viaheartproject.org/volunteer/ or cal 1-800-284-0125 or email screening@viaheartproject.org.

PATTERSON

Who: Patterson JUSD Workshop

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Where: Patterson Unified School District, 510 Keystone Blvd.

Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District will be holding a special meeting for the public and insterested stakeholders. The special meeting will function as a workshop on the districts facilities and speakers Jeff Menge and Jack Schreder of Jack Schreder & Associates will present the topic, “Preparing For Growth & The Challenges of School Construction”. Board agenda: boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. District info: 209-895-7700.

What: “Python Ron”

When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Patterson Regional Library, 46 North Salado.

Info: “Python Ron” McGee and his collection of lizards and snakes will make their last visit this season at the Patterson Library. McGee will teach children and their families about the reptile kingdom. This educational, hands-on show-and-tell is free for all ages. Free tickets available one hour before each show. Info: call 209-892-6473 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that after years of waiting for Stanislaus County to build a community park in the unincorported town of Empire; the Empire Municipal Advisory Council and the Empire Lions Club teamed up to speed up the process. To boost fund-raising efforts, the Lions Club held an Arts, Crafts and Collectibles Fair at the Empire Community Hall and Teel Middle School.