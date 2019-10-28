Blaze that displaced Riverbank residents appears to have started in fireplace

Five to seven adults, a child and a few pets were displaced by a house fire in Riverbank on Sunday night, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

Crews from Modesto and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to the call about 8:30 p.m. They arrived at the home on the 2300 block of Patterson Road to find an attic fire, with flames coming through the shake roof.

The residents reported having a fire in the fireplace, leaving for a short time and returning to find the house on fire, Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said Monday morning. He said two families apparently live in the home.

No residents or pets were hurt, but one firefighter was taken to a hospital for an ankle injury. Jesberg said he believes the firefighter tripped on something and twisted his ankle, but no information on the severity of the injury was available Monday morning.

No damage estimate was available Monday, but Jesberg said the house was “not a complete loss.” He added that crews “did a fantastic job” of saving contents of the home, including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a classic car that were in the garage and undamaged.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.