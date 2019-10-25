Westbound 120 in Manteca open after crash involving five big rigs

Westbound Hwy 120 west of Union in Manteca, Calif. is closed due to a vehicle accident involving 5 big rigs that occurred this morning October 25, 2019 at 7:45am. City of Manteca

Westbound Highway 120 reopened late Friday morning after a crash involving five big rigs east of Airport Way.

The crash occurred at 7:45 a.m. and resulted in major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 45 minutes after the initial crash there was another collision in the eastbound lanes involving four vehicles, according to Manteca Police. No one was injured in that crash.

The eastbound lanes reopened quickly but the westbound lanes were closed for several hours before reopening just before noon.

