Names of Note: Egg industry gathering in Modesto honors woman devoted to hen health

Retired poultry scientist Francine Bradley received the annual Good Egg Award at a Modesto gathering of the state egg industry.

The 57th annual breakfast took place Thursday at the DoubleTree Hotel. It featured the usual custom-made omelets and raised scholarship money for agriculture students at Modesto Junior College.

Bradley was a poultry researcher and advisor through the University of California, Davis, starting in 1984. She served both industrial producers and 4-H poultry raisers. She retired to Palm Springs in 2011 but continues to volunteer in the field.

The Good Egg Breakfast is sponsored by the Pacific Egg and Poultry Association, the California Poultry Federation, the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau and the Modesto Chamber of Commerce.

The event featured a talk by Emily Lawrence and Brandi LaForti of the National Agricultural Science Center, based in Modesto. It is best known for the Ag in Motion trailer, which teaches farm-related science to junior high school students. Its largest annual fundraiser is the Ag Hall of Fame dinner on Nov. 15.

Help with home ec

About 2,725 high school students are learning to cook with locally raised food donated by three groups in San Joaquin County. Teachers of consumer science, formerly known as home economics, are getting more than 500 pounds of cheese, olives, pumpkins, dry garbanzo beans, walnuts and beef this semester.

The donations come from the San Joaquin Chapter of California Women for Agriculture, the San Joaquin-Stanislaus CattleWomen and the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation.

The food will go to 15 high schools: Ripon, East Union, Sierra, Lathrop, Weston Ranch, Linden, Lincoln, Village Oaks, McNair, Tokay, Lodi, Kimball, Tracy, West and the one.program at the county Office of Education.

“This is an excellent opportunity to showcase the commodities grown and raised in our county,’’ CWA Chapter President Marit Arana said in a news release.

