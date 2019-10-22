Construction workers discover body of man under bridge south of Empire

Construction workers building the new Santa Fe Avenue bridge over the Tuolumne River discovered a man’s body Tuesday morning.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene south of Empire near Lakewood cemetery at about 11:30 a.m., said Lt. Brandon Kiely.

Deputies found a deceased adult male near construction material on the north side of the river and homicide detectives were dispatched.

Radio dispatch traffic indicated construction workers said the man was stabbed. Kiely would not confirm that.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.