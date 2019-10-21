Woman injured in dog attack at Modesto Outdoor Emergency Shelter

Modesto Bee file

A resident of the Modesto Outdoor Emergency Shelter was taken the hospital Monday morning after being attacked by a dog there.

The 58-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries including puncture wounds to her head and leg, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The victim was outside another resident’s tent visiting with her and the dog was inside the tent.

When the woman opened her tent the dog, an 80-pound Saint Bernard/pit bull mix, came out and attacked the victim, Bear said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital and the dog, a 10-month-old female named Fema, was taken by animal control to be quarantined.