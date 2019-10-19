Dozens of vehicles burn, but buildings protected, in fire at Modesto wrecking yard

A fire tore through dozens of cars at a wrecking yard on the 500 block of Crows Landing Road in Modesto on Friday night, Oct. 18, 2019.

A fire tore through dozens of vehicles at a wrecking yard on the 500 block of Crows Landing Road in Modesto on Friday night.

Units from the Modesto, Ceres, Stanislaus Consolidated, Burbank, Keyes, Hughson, Denair and Turlock City fire departments responded shortly after 11 p.m. to what was reported as a commercial structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a number of vehicles on fire, and vegetation burning along Highway 99. The fire was contained to the vehicles — about 40 burned, Modesto Fire Battalion Chief Jesse Nicasio said — before it could spread to buildings on the property and an adjacent mobile home park.

A neighboring business reported that the fire was at D&W Auto Wreckers, 531 Crows Landing Road. A call to D&W on Saturday morning went to voicemail.

No injuries were reported from the fire, the Modesto Fire Department said, and the cause and origin remain under investigation.

Crews were done at the scene by about 2:50 a.m., Nicasio said.