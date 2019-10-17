Child, 7, injured by hit-and-run driver near elementary school in Ceres

A 7-year-old child was injured after a car hit him and the driver left the scene a block from Caswell Elementary School in Ceres Thursday afternoon.

The child was hit by a white sedan or SUV on Evans Road at about 2:45 p.m., said Ceres Police Sgt. Bryan Ferreira. The driver fled the scene. Authorities are looking for the hit-and-run driver.

Ferreira said the child was taken by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

People with information about the accident can contact Traffic Officer Ortiz at 209-538-5678. They can remain anonymous.

