Update: 2-year-old is OK after being struck by car in northwest Modesto, police say

The 2-year-old boy struck by a car Wednesday afternoon in northwest Modesto turned out to have minor fractures and bruises, police said Thursday.

The boy was chasing a ball or other object on the 2100 block of Chrysler Drive when he was hit by a westbound Honda Accord around 4:30 pm., spokeswoman Sharon Bear of the Modesto Police Department said.

The man driving the car was found to be not at fault, she said. Neither he nor the child was identified.

The boy was flown by helicopter to the University of California, Davis, Medical Center in Sacramento out of concern that he might need advanced emergency care. He has since been released, Bear said.

The helicopter landed on a nearby school field. That part of Chrysler, at Prescott Road, was closed for a few hours as police investigated.