Three Modesto men ejected from pickup that crashed on Highway 99 in Turlock

Three Modesto men who were not wearing seat belts were ejected from a pickup Thursday on northbound Highway 99 north of Monte Vista Avenue in Turlock, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The Ford F-250 was in the fast lane at about 9:30 a.m., when it veered toward the center divide, then made a sharp right turn, said Officer Thomas Olsen. It then traveled across all three lanes of traffic and rolled at least twice down an embankment on the east side of the road.

The driver, Arturo Oneal, 36, and his passengers, Emanuel Ortiz, 30, and Brandon Beasley, 36, were all ejected from the pickup. Oneal and Ortiz suffered major injuries and Beasley moderate injuries.

