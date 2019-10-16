Car strikes 2-year-old on northwest Modesto street, police say; injuries unknown

SHARE COPY LINK

A car struck and injured a 2-year-old boy playing in a northwest Modesto street Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The unidentified child was taken by helicopter to the University of California, Davis, Medical Center in Sacramento as a precaution, Sgt. James Reeves said at the scene. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

The accident was reported at 4:27 p.m. on the 2100 block of Chrysler Drive, at Prescott Road. The westbound driver stopped and cooperated with police, Reeves said.

The boy lives in the neighborhood and was playing with other children when the accident happened, he said.

Other details, including the car’s speed, were not available. The helicopter landed on a nearby school field.

That part of Chrysler will be closed to traffic for several hours as police investigate, Reeves said.

