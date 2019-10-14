Wedding, quinceañera dresses go up in flames at party store on Crows Landing Road

SHARE COPY LINK

A party store on Crows Landing Road was badly damaged by fire Sunday evening.

Paper products like piñatas and invitations and other combustibles like wedding and quinceañera dresses, mannequins, artificial flowers and table settings gave fuel to the flames at the Atiza Party Supplies, said Dustin Bruley, supervisor of the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.

The fire broke out at the metal-framed building at 1943 Crows Landing Road at about 6:43 p.m., according to the Modesto Fire Department.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in the main part of the building but had trouble getting to a loft area because the stairs had burned away. After the fire was knocked down firefighters remained on scene doing overhaul for about three hours.

The fire caused an estimated $600,000 in damage, Bruley said. He said the cause remains under investigation.