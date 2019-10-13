Boys & Girls Clubs in Stanislaus, Merced counties get $500,000 each

In October 2016, Ariel Cabab, then 11, takes the ball up the court as kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County play a basketball game with Sheriff’s Department employees at Mellis Park in Modesto. Modesto Bee file

A bill recently signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom contains $500,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County. It includes the same for the clubs in Merced County.

Assemblymen Heath Flora, R-Ripon, and Adam Gray, D-Merced, who represent the counties in the Legislature, worked to secure the funding.

“This funding came at a crucial time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus and Merced,” Gray said in a news release. “Heath and I would like to thank the Governor for approving our budget request and keeping these kids enrolled in programs that help ensure their future success.”

Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the country provide after-school youth development, prevention and academic enrichment programs delivered by trained adult professional staff mentors in geographic areas of greatest need where families cannot afford other services, the news release says.

Members receive programs that support them to graduate from high school ready for college, trade school, military or the job market.

In Stanislaus County, the Boys & Girls Clubs locations are in Modesto, at Coleman F. Brown Elementary, for students only; Somerset Middle School, for students only; Sylvan Elementary, for students only; and at west Modesto/Aspire University Charter, open to any students in the surrounding areas.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County was created in March 2012. Club membership starts at $10 per child, per year. Membership applications can be downloaded at www.bgcstanislaus.org.