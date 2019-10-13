Ceres church holds annual Mesopotamian Food Festival

SHARE COPY LINK

St. Matthew Assyrian-Chaldean Catholic Church in Ceres on Sunday held its 12th annual Mesopotamian Food Festival.

The event, with free admission, included a variety of Mediterranean foods and pastries, Assyrian folk dancing in traditional dress, a kids zone, and entertainment.

The event is a great opportunity to bring together the wide range of Mediterranean cultures and people who’ve called the Valley home for generations, while introducing that culture to newcomers.