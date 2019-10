Cecilia and Jorge Madrigal of Modesto pose for a picture during the Harvest Festival in downtown Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures greeted the Modesto Harvest Festival on Saturday, where plenty of people stopped by to celebrate the fall season. The annual day-long event at Tenth Street Plaza and along part of J Street in downtown featured a pumpkin patch, crafts, a costume contest, food, a custom-car show, DJ music and more.