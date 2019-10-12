Names of Note: The nation’s home builders think highly of this Modesto-area company

SHARE COPY LINK

Entekra, which prefabricates timber in Ripon for use in home construction, has received a major industry honor.

The National Association of Home Builders gave the company its Manufacturer of the Year award during an Oct. 6-8 gathering in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Entekra started in 2016 with a small plant in Ripon and is nearing completion of a second, far larger plant on Whitmore Avenue in south Modesto. They will employ a total of about 120 people by early 2020 and could grow to as many as 250 in 2021. About 30 jobs are open right now.

Entekra uses precision equipment to make walls, floors and other components for home framing. The company says this reduces both time and wood waste compared with conventional methods.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

About 50 people work at the Ripon plant, on South Industrial Avenue near downtown.

The $35 million new plant, about 200,000 square feet, is rising next to the former Post Foods plant. It will turn out enough products for up to 3,000 houses per year.

Limited production could start by late November, said Gerard McCaughey, the CEO and chairman at Entekra. He is an Ireland native who previously owned the largest off-site home builder in Europe.

Also at the Pittsburgh event, Entreka earned two Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in Home Design. One was in the River Islands area of Lathrop. The other was in Henderson, Nev.

Partners in Education

An auto dealership in Modesto and a school administrator in Ceres received awards from Stanislaus Partners in Education on Thursday, Oct. 10. It held its annual luncheon for businesses involved in the effort to train young people for careers.

The Peter Johansen Award went to Jay Simmonds, assistant superintendent for student services at the Ceres Unified School District. He has been with the district for 28 years, including teaching elementary school. His current post involves career technical education and other duties.

Modesto Toyota was recognized for its support of the Perfect Attendance Drive campaign, which encourages high schoolers to not miss classes. Each month, students who achieve this are entered in a drawing that results in May in one receiving a new car. Kevin Stinson, general manager and vice president at the business, received the honor.

And finally ...

Modesto attorney Michael Gianelli has joined the board of Community Hospice. He is senior counsel at Gianelli Nielsen and has worked for more than 40 years in estate planning, trusts, complex litigation, business law and other fields.

“Michael brings to Community Hospice a wealth of experience in law practice and a vast understanding of our community,” said C. DeSha McLeod, president and CEO at the nonprofit. It has served terminally ill people and their families for 40 years.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.