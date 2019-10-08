Man found dead in La Loma neighborhood home was possibly mauled by pit bulls

Modesto Bee file

The Modesto Police Department is investigating a possible dog mauling after a man was found dead inside a La Loma neighborhood home Tuesday morning.

At about 7 a.m., the 21-year-old man was discovered covered in blood by family members he was staying with in the 100 block of Village Road, said Sgt. Kalani Souza.

The family called 911 and homicide detectives responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests the man was possibly attacked by one or both of two pit bulls that live in the home, Souza said. He said until an autopsy is conducted and a cause of death determined, the man’s death is being treated as suspicious.

Souza said the family and victim all went to bed Monday night and investigators don’t believe the victim left and returned at any point.

Jacob Anderson, who lives at the home with his mom and girlfriend, said the family member was sleeping on the couch. He said he didn’t hear any commotion and that the dogs have never been aggressive in the past.

Anderson said his family member suffered from epilepsy and that he might have had a seizure, prompting the dogs to attack.

The dogs were taken by Animal Control and are currently under quarantine, Souza said.

