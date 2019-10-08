Driver dies after vehicle crashes into palm tree near Patterson

SHARE COPY LINK

A driver died early Tuesday when his sport utility vehicle crashed into a palm tree along a rural road a few miles east of Patterson, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP announced in a news release. Stanislaus County coroner officials said the driver’s identity remained unknown Tuesday morning.

The deadly crash was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. on East Las Palmas Avenue, just east of Elm Avenue. CHP officers and medics were called to the crash site.

When the officers arrived, they found the 1993 Jeep SUV had crashed into the tree. The Jeep had been heading west on Las Palmas at an unknown speed.

The CHP said the Jeep’s driver — for unknown reasons — turned the vehicle. The Jeep left the road and continued onto the north shoulder of the road, before it crashed into the palm tree.

The driver was pinned in the driver’s seat and suffered fatal injuries. The CHP had not determined whether alcohol or drugs was a contributing factor in this crash.

The Jeep’s driver was not wearing his seat belt. The crash was still under investigation Tuesday morning.