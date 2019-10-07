CHP: Plane hits power lines, starts grass fire in remote part of eastern Stanislaus

image to accompany breaking news

An airplane hit power lines and started a grass fire late Monday afternoon in a remote part of eastern Stanislaus County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

There was no mention of injuries in the initial report on the CHP’s online log. The type of plane and number of people on board were not available.

The accident was reported at 5:44 p.m. near Crabtree Road about two miles northeast of Modesto Reservoir. The CHP log said the plane “hit lines and dragged them for a while.”

Firefighters responded to the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration was notified.

It was the county’s second aircraft accident in 11 days. A small plane crash-landed onto Highway 99 at Crows Landing Road on Sept. 27. The pilot had minor injuries, and southbound traffic was delayed for a few hours.

