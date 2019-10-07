Two people injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Modesto

Emergency crews work the scene Monday October 7, 2019 of an accident at 11th and K streets in downtown Modesto, Calif. where two pedestrians were hit by an SUV. jsilva@modbee.com

Two senior citizens were taken to local hospitals after being hit by an SUV in downtown Modesto on Monday afternoon.

A man and woman, both about 70 years old, were struck by the vehicle traveling at about 30 mph at the intersection of 11th and K streets, according to Modesto police. The collision occurred about 1 p.m.

It appears the pedestrians were in the crosswalk, Lt. T.J. Moffett said, but about an hour after the crash, no determination of fault had yet been made.

Both people were conscious and alert while being treated at the scene. The driver was uninjured.

The victims were put on backboards by emergency personnel as a precautionary measure before being taken by ambulance to the hospital. They were in stable condition, Moffett said.