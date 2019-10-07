Windy weather on the way, bringing gusts to the Valley and fire threat to the foothills

The Briceburg fire in Mariposa County is pictured on Sunday evening October 6, 2019. The fire has currently burned about 500 acres. Mariposa County Fire Dept.

Heavy winds expected this week are prompting concerns about wildfire in the foothills, even as firefighters are battling a blaze outside Yosemite National Park.

The winds have Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials considering shutting off power to several Northern California counties in an effort to control potential fire hazards.

PG&E said in a news release Monday morning that it is monitoring fire weather and is “considering proactively turning off power for safety, and implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff, across portions of approximately 30 northern, central, coastal and Bay Area counties.”

Those counties are: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Stanislaus County is primarily served by the Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts for power.

Locally, forecasters expect breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday. A fire weather watch issued by the National Weather Service extends only into northern San Joaquin County. But local authorities are still cautioning people to take care.

“Gusty northerly winds will be possible across Central Valley Wednesday into Thursday.” the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services said in a Facebook post on Monday. “There is the potential for gusts exceeding 40 mph in the Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains.”

Authorities reminded people to secure “light yard furniture, table umbrellas, and outdoor Halloween decorations. We don’t want any ghosts flying away!”

The upcoming winds could provide an additional challenge for the firefighters battling the Briceburg fire near Yosemite. The fire, which broke out Sunday, was 500 acres and 5 percent contained Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. Highway 140 is closed in the area; this includes the entrance to the park.

The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.