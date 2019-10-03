CHP investigating after man found dead near Standiford onramp to Highway 99

SHARE COPY LINK

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death at a homeless camp off of Highway 99 near Standiford Avenue in Modesto.

A woman called 911 at 10:55 a.m. to report her boyfriend’s father had died in his sleep at a camp between the northbound onramp and Sisk Road, according to the CHP. A 59-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

The man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, CHP Officer Tom Olsen said.