Fire burns vacant Modesto house. How blaze started is under investigation.

A fire burned a vacant house Wednesday morning and billowed black smoke in the neighborhood a few blocks south of West Orangeburg Avenue in central Modesto.

The fire was reported about 8:20 a.m. at the small home in the 1800 block of Idalou Avenue, just east of Martin Avenue.

Firefighters were initially told the home was vacant, but it was possible one person was still inside the burning house, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The firefighters arrived and found flames and smoke throughout the house. They searched home but found nobody inside, fire officials said.

Investigators on Wednesday afternoon had not determined the cause or origin of the fire.

Authorities ask anyone with information about to call the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit at (209) 525-5537 or send an email info@stanfiu.org.