Downtown Modesto tree topples onto car that hit it, pinning driver

About 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, police and firefighters were dispatched to a report of a vehicle crashing into a tree near the intersection of Ninth and L streets, according to a Modesto Fire Department battalion chief’s report.

The first fire crew to arrive found the tree on Ninth Street sheared off at the base and resting on the car. Actually, it enveloped the car. Battalion Chief Andrew Hunter said firefighters couldn’t even see it without sawing off branches.

By removing tree limbs, firefighters were able to get to the driver, an adult male who was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver’s name and age, and information on whether drugs or alcohol factored in the collision, were not immediately available.

