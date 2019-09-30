NAACP will host another forum in Modesto. This one is about veterans’ issues in part

Ceremony held ahead of Stanislaus Veterans Center opening Stanislaus County, the City of Modesto and area veterans groups opened the one-stop services center for veterans and their families in January 2017. It is in the Sylvan Square Shopping Center in north Modesto. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stanislaus County, the City of Modesto and area veterans groups opened the one-stop services center for veterans and their families in January 2017. It is in the Sylvan Square Shopping Center in north Modesto.

The Modesto/Stanislaus NAACP invites the public to a Tuesday evening town hall that’s in part about veterans’ issues.

The gathering also will continue a Sept. 17 discussion about hate based on race, religion, nationality or gender identity. It is called “The Intersection of Hate & Discrimination.”

The event on Tuesday, Oct. 1, will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. It will include a panel of veterans and remarks by Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock.

The NAACP meetings are among several that happened before, during and after the Straight Pride rally on Aug. 24 in Modesto. The controversy prompted calls from many quarters to celebrate the Modesto area’s diversity.

