Local
NAACP will host another forum in Modesto. This one is about veterans’ issues in part
Ceremony held ahead of Stanislaus Veterans Center opening
The Modesto/Stanislaus NAACP invites the public to a Tuesday evening town hall that’s in part about veterans’ issues.
The gathering also will continue a Sept. 17 discussion about hate based on race, religion, nationality or gender identity. It is called “The Intersection of Hate & Discrimination.”
The event on Tuesday, Oct. 1, will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. It will include a panel of veterans and remarks by Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock.
The NAACP meetings are among several that happened before, during and after the Straight Pride rally on Aug. 24 in Modesto. The controversy prompted calls from many quarters to celebrate the Modesto area’s diversity.
Comments